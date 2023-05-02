BREWER - Brewer Witches boys lacrosse defeated John Bapst 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon to improve to 3-2 on the year.

A 6-1 game after three quarters, Brewer added two more off the sticks of seniors Ryder Goodwin and Owen Spaulding in the final frame, the latter of which was a thrilling behind the back goal.

The Crusaders scored a goal of their own when senior Will Cashman scored to make it 8-2, but the Witches defense and goalie Wyatt McIntyre would stand firm.

The Witches are now 3-2 on the season and will next host Lincoln Academy on Thursday at 4. The Crusaders, 2-2, will host MCI/Nokomis on Thursday at 7.

"We have a tight group and a lot of veterans that are back," Vanidestine explains. "I'm just confident in this year and how we can stick together and play as a team."

