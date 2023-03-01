BREWER - On Saturday, Brewer boys' basketball will play for the program's first ever Gold Ball, as they take on Falmouth at 7:45 in Augusta.
After being so close to victory for the past three seasons, the Witches have finally cut down some nets, winning their first Northern Maine championship since 1988.
"I feel like we've been climbing the ladder for years," said senior Brock Flagg. "Freshman year, we had to play the Gatorade Player of the Year, we lost by one point to them. My sophomore year, we thought was our year, and that was the COVID year. Junior year, we got the best player Maine's ever seen."
"In the summer, all of us guys but our heads down and said, 'Screw all that,' we're focused on this year now," said senior Brady Saunders. "We got locked in, and the win on Friday felt so rewarding."
However, as the late Kobe Bryant once said- their job is not finished.
"Friday was awesome, and it's something we'll never forget," said senior guard Evan Nadeau. "But we've got one more game."
"We enjoyed it over the weekend, but we're focusing on Falmouth," said senior forward Cameron Hughes. "It's all we've been talking about. We love that we won, but we've got to move on. We've got to focus on the game."
Friday's Class A Gold Ball game will be a tough test for Brewer- taking on a Falmouth squad that also won Class A South in 2022, just to also run into Cooper Flagg and Nokomis- the best player Maine's ever seen, as Brock Flagg said.
"This is their second year back to it, but they play very different from us," Hughes said. "I think that's the biggest thing we have to focus on."
"They're a good team, they were here last year, they're going to be ready," said senior forward Ryder Goodwin. "We've got that target on our back all season, and they're going to come the same way- they're going to want it and we've got to be ready for it."
But winning a Gold Ball has been a goal on the minds of each of Brewer's seniors, long before they ever threw on the black and orange and took the court at Brewer High.
"This is something we've been talking about long before we were even in high school, so to finally get there is really a dream come true" Nadeau said. "But we haven't talked about winning Northern Maine's, we've talked about the states."
"We've been playing together forever, not just basketball," Flagg said. "Whether it's AAU, or lacrosse, or football, we've been doing everything together, so to close it off like this would be awesome."
"We've been talking about this since we were so little, having that Gold Ball," Saunders said. "It's been a dream of mine for forever."
So while these guys have all had each others' backs- the community has been right behind them, willing their Witches to the Gold Ball game all year long.
"The 1960's team has reached out to us, and they wrote a nice email," Nadeau said. "That's definitely been a little motivation for us, everybody is rooting for us and everybody is cheering for us."
"A ton of alumni have come up to coach, come up to me, you see on the basketball banner- 1960 was the first team that won the regional championship, they reached out to us," Saunders said. "All those guys are over 80 years old, so it was fun to see them sending messages to coach and us."
And for the kids- to finally fill the void in the banners and the trophy case, in their last go together, would be everything.
"I love these guys, since third grade I've been playing with them," Hughes said. "So, it being senior year, all [of us] being seniors, my best friends, it means so much."
"Ever since we were little, we always wanted to bring that Gold Ball to Brewer," Goodwin said. "Travel tournaments, middle school tournaments- it all leads up to right now. We know that banner has an empty spot, and we want to fill that and make history at Brewer."