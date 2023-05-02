BANGOR - Brewer Witches baseball is on a hot start. Coming into Tuesday, they're a perfect 5-0 on the year.
"All the hard work the kids have put towards the offseason, especially, has paid off early in the season," assistant coach Aaron Smith says.
"Obviously a great start to the year," junior pitcher Grady Vanidestine says. "We're still working really hard at practice and preparing for games. We're just taking it one game at a time."
Their crown jewel so far is by far their pitching. The Witches allowed just seven runs in their first five games. Vanidestine, their ace, leads the staff.
"He's very important to this team," senior second baseman Jed Gilpatrick says. "His balls have a lot of movement to them. His off speed is pretty good, his change up is pretty good, not a lot of people can hit [his fastball]."
Regardless, Vanidestine says he's nothing without who's backing him up.
"I trust my defense behind me to roll ground balls," Vanidestine says. "I just try to pitch to contact and get my defense to make the plays for me. Then, the strikeouts will come."
And the defense is living up to those expectations. You can count the amount of errors the Witches have this year on one hand.
"[Head] Coach Corey is very big on working the defensive side of the ball," Smith explains. "We do it quite a few times during the week. We're trying to get as many reps as we can and try to make the hard things look easy so, when it comes in the game, there's a smoother transition."
But aside from their play and what they're playing for, the season is also driven by who they're playing for: their teammate Bryce Basso who recently passed away.
"He was a big part of our school and our friend group," Vanidestine tells. "It was a tough loss, but we're really dedicating this year to him."
"Hard worker, heads down, did all the things he needed to do to work hard," Gilpatrick adds. "Nothing but great things about him."
With all of that put together, the Witches believe they can put another state title into the school's trophy case when all is said and done.
"We have a tight group and a lot of veterans that are back," Vanidestine explains. "I'm just confident in this year and how we can stick together and play as a team."