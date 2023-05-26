ORONO - Brewer baseball defeated Oxford Hills 8-7 on Friday afternoon in a battle of the top two teams in A North.
Leading 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Witches plated four more runs off of Noah Tibbetts and Rowan Valley RBIs. With it being 8-1, the Vikings put up five runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 8-6.
Oxford Hills scored one more in the top of the seventh, but Noah Tozier picked up the save for Brewer to secure the 8-7 victory.
Sophomore pitcher Anderson Clifford picked up the win, going 6 1/3 innings.
Brewer is now 13-2 on the year and will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday at 7 against Bangor. Oxford Hills, 11-3, will host Lewiston on Monday at 4:30