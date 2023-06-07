PORTLAND - On Wednesday, at Portland's Apex Racket and Tennis, the Maine state team tennis championships were held across Classes A, B, and C.
In the Class B girls final, South No. 1 Greely swept North No. 3 Foxcroft Academy 5-0 to win their fourth state title in program history. In the boys final, South No. 1 Yarmouth defeated North No. 2 Foxcroft Academy 4-1 for their third straight state title and 12th overall.
For Class C girls, South No. 3 Maranacook defeated North No. 1 Washington Academy 4-1 for their first state title in program history. For boys, South No. 1 Waynflete swept North No. 1 Orono 5-0 to win their 15th straight state title and 19th overall. Their win breaks the record for the most consecutive state titles for any team in any sport in state history.
Finally, at Class A girls, North No. 1 Brunswick defeated South No. 1 Falmouth 3-2. For boys, South No. 1 Falmouth defeated North No. 1 Skowhegan 5-0.