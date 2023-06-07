PORTLAND - On Wednesday, at Portland's Apex Racket and Tennis, the Maine state team tennis championships were held across Classes A, B, and C.

In the Class B girls final, South No. 1 Greely swept North No. 3 Foxcroft Academy 5-0 to win their fourth state title in program history. In the boys final, South No. 1 Yarmouth defeated North No. 2 Foxcroft Academy 4-1 for their third straight state title and 12th overall.

For Class C girls, South No. 3 Maranacook defeated North No. 1 Washington Academy 4-1 for their first state title in program history. For boys, South No. 1 Waynflete swept North No. 1 Orono 5-0 to win their 15th straight state title and 19th overall. Their win breaks the record for the most consecutive state titles for any team in any sport in state history.

Finally, at Class A girls, North No. 1 Brunswick defeated South No. 1 Falmouth 3-2. For boys, South No. 1 Falmouth defeated North No. 1 Skowhegan 5-0.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

