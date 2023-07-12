BREWER - Bonny Eagle Little League softball defeated Medomak Valley in both of their games on Wednesday to take home the Maine state title.
In a must-win game one, down 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Bonny Eagle's Emily Ireland hit a two-run walk-off double to force a decisive game two directly thereafter.
Bonny Eagle started game two hot with two runs in the top of the first. Clair Libby would add an RBI in the second as would Maris Lopresti in the third. Their 4-0 lead after three would prove to be enough.
Bonny Eagle now advances to the Little League New England Region Tournament in Bristol, CT. starting on July 23rd.