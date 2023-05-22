ORONO - Postseason baseball is here once again for the University of Maine.

"It all comes down to this week, the season doesn't mean anything if we lose this weekend," said junior second baseman Quinn McDaniel. "I think we know that, and we want it more than anyone else out there."

"I've been working on doing a little meditation, keeping myself calm and not getting too excited," said sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins. "But I am on top of the world right now. I am very pumped for this tournament."

After being eliminated after two games a year ago, Maine is preparing for the America East tournament as the top seed in the conference for the second straight season.

"Last year we came in as the number one seed, and then we lose in the first two games, it's tough," senior catcher Ryan Turenne said. "It's definitely disappointing and something we didn't want to happen, but this year we're coming back for some revenge."

While that may still be fresh in their minds, it isn't at the fore front of their attention- right now, they're focused on this season and winning on Thursday.

"We all know what happened last year, but this year is a new year and we've got a new opportunity," Jenkins said.

"If you look around, there's a little more energy," said head coach Nick Derba. "We're not trying to right the ship, we're going to go out and play baseball. I think a lot of guys are kind of in that same mindset."

Despite finishing in the same spot in the standings, the 2023 Black Bears are a whole new group, and they're coming into the playoffs on a much different note than they did last May- sweeping the Bryant Bulldogs to close out the regular season.

"I think this weekend was big for us to get momentum," McDaniel said. "Last year, we saw it the other way around, we lost to one of the worst teams in the conference in the last weekend."

"We're not limping into the playoffs," Derba said. "Last year, we were going into the playoffs playing our worst baseball."

Rather than limping, Maine is charging into the postseason. McDaniel had two home runs in the Bryant series, as well as a walk-off single in game one. They also closed out the year with some fireworks, as Turenne hit a walk-off grand slam in his last ever at bat in Orono to seal the sweep.

"As soon as I hit it, I knew I got it. It was kind of like the cherry on top," Turenne said. "It's something you dream about, something that doesn't seem real in the moment. Looking back on it now, it's something really cool and special that I'll remember forever."

Now- Maine will travel to Binghamton on Tuesday, but take the field for their first game on Thursday. From there, there is only one thing left to do.

"We haven't won anything yet," Turenne said. "Everything that we need to get done and everything that we need to do is right in front of us."

"Conference tournament, right here, let's go," Jenkins said. "Let's go for it, I', excited, I'm ready. I'm so excited for this, this is fun, this is a fun time."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

