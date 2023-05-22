ORONO - Postseason baseball is here once again for the University of Maine.
"It all comes down to this week, the season doesn't mean anything if we lose this weekend," said junior second baseman Quinn McDaniel. "I think we know that, and we want it more than anyone else out there."
"I've been working on doing a little meditation, keeping myself calm and not getting too excited," said sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins. "But I am on top of the world right now. I am very pumped for this tournament."
After being eliminated after two games a year ago, Maine is preparing for the America East tournament as the top seed in the conference for the second straight season.
"Last year we came in as the number one seed, and then we lose in the first two games, it's tough," senior catcher Ryan Turenne said. "It's definitely disappointing and something we didn't want to happen, but this year we're coming back for some revenge."
While that may still be fresh in their minds, it isn't at the fore front of their attention- right now, they're focused on this season and winning on Thursday.
"We all know what happened last year, but this year is a new year and we've got a new opportunity," Jenkins said.
"If you look around, there's a little more energy," said head coach Nick Derba. "We're not trying to right the ship, we're going to go out and play baseball. I think a lot of guys are kind of in that same mindset."
Despite finishing in the same spot in the standings, the 2023 Black Bears are a whole new group, and they're coming into the playoffs on a much different note than they did last May- sweeping the Bryant Bulldogs to close out the regular season.
"I think this weekend was big for us to get momentum," McDaniel said. "Last year, we saw it the other way around, we lost to one of the worst teams in the conference in the last weekend."
"We're not limping into the playoffs," Derba said. "Last year, we were going into the playoffs playing our worst baseball."
Rather than limping, Maine is charging into the postseason. McDaniel had two home runs in the Bryant series, as well as a walk-off single in game one. They also closed out the year with some fireworks, as Turenne hit a walk-off grand slam in his last ever at bat in Orono to seal the sweep.
"As soon as I hit it, I knew I got it. It was kind of like the cherry on top," Turenne said. "It's something you dream about, something that doesn't seem real in the moment. Looking back on it now, it's something really cool and special that I'll remember forever."
Now- Maine will travel to Binghamton on Tuesday, but take the field for their first game on Thursday. From there, there is only one thing left to do.
"We haven't won anything yet," Turenne said. "Everything that we need to get done and everything that we need to do is right in front of us."
"Conference tournament, right here, let's go," Jenkins said. "Let's go for it, I', excited, I'm ready. I'm so excited for this, this is fun, this is a fun time."