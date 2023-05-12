BALTIMORE - The University of Maine softball team was one win away from reaching the America East Championship game before falling to No. 3 Albany, 5-3.

No. 6 Maine had won three straight elimination games, knocking out No. 5 Bryant on Wednesday after falling to Albany in round one. On Thursday, Maine eliminated No. 4 UMass Lowell, and then sent No. 2 Binghamton packing in their first contest on Friday.

That game was tied 3-3 in the sixth before Grace McGouldrick homered to give Maine a 6-3 lead and a 6-4 victory.

In the semifinal game against the Great Danes, Maine struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Albany would tie and take the lead in the bottom of the frame.

The Black Bears tied things at two runs apiece, before a 2-RBI single from Albany in the fourth made it a 4-2 ballgame. Jasmine Gray hit her second home run of the tournament to bring Maine within one, 4-3, but it was the closest they'd get. A Krista Francia line-drive was nabbed by the Great Danes in the bottom of the seventh to end the game and Maine's season by a final of 5-3/

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz

