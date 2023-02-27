ORONO - Maine women's basketball begins postseason play on Wednesday, hosting Binghamton at 7 p.m. at 'The Pit' in the America East quarterfinal round.
Maine enters the America East tournament as the No. 3 seed, so they will host at least the first round. If they are one of the two highest seeds remaining for the semifinals, they will host that round, as well.
The Black Bears are coming into the postseason riding two straight wins, ending their regular season with a 69-65 victory over Binghamton, a team they will now see twice in a five-day span. Despite Maine leading by eight after three, Binghamton fired back in the fourth and almost stole the game from the Black Bears, so they know they have to tighten up if they want to advance.
"There were a lot of things we need to improve on, mostly defensively," said sophomore Adrianna Smith, who posted 31 points and 19 boards in the win. "I feel like these two days we have we'll focus on those and come better prepared on Wednesday."
"They have great guard play, Denai Bowman is one of the best players in the league," said Maine head coach Amy Vachon. "They have great pieces, they're a really good team. They play hard."
Now for the Black Bears, they were without defending America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon for a good chunk of conference play. She returned for these final two contests, and averaged 18.5 a game in those wins. She also added a combined seven steals. While she was still vital with her energy on the bench, both Simon and her teammates are certainly happy to have her back on the floor.
"It's amazing, I definitely missed it," Simon said. "I missed playing here in this gym, and with my teammates, it's fun."
"When she was injured she was such a big part of this team, she knows the offense inside and out. Just having her voice, it's different coming from a player than a coach," said Smith. "Having her back, not only her having almost 20 points when she came back her first game, but having however many steals she had, defensively it's amazing to have."