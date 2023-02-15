ORONO - Maine men's hockey is in the midst of their best stretch of conference games this season, going three Hockey East games without a loss.
The Black Bears defeated No. 15 Merrimack and Boston College last week followed by a tie against No. 17 UMass-Lowell on Sunday.
The biggest star of this stretch, and further than that, is forward Lynden Breen. After scoring just once in eight games, Breen has scored in each of the last seven and leads the Black Bears in points.
The junior says that the keys to his goal scoring are focusing on the little things and a little help from his teammates.
"Just getting to the right areas, not overthinking things, [and] getting to the net," Breen says. "My linemates have been playing great. They've been getting the puck to the net and if you look at most of the ones that went in, they haven't been too pretty. At the end of the day, I'll take any of them and whatever I can do to help the team win."
The Black Bears currently sit at seventh place in Hockey East with their next weekend series being on the road against arch rivals New Hampshire. This is the first time they have played at UNH with fans in the stands in four years.
Despite the allure of a rivalry game, head coach Ben Barr believes that way of thinking can hinder a team's focus.
"For us, it's just another game," Barr explains. "If you get all caught up in that it's a waste of mental energy. We know we're going on the road and playing a team that has won four straight games. It's gonna be extremely challenging for us, so we're going to have to be at the top of our game. If we get to that point, we'll give ourselves a chance."