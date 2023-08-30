ORONO - After three wins and a tie in their first four games, Maine women's soccer has a chance for their best start since 2016.
"I'm so ready to get out there, and I'm so excited," said junior midfielder Elle Vermilya. "I think that everyone else is going to be excited, and we're just going to go out there and play our game and do what we can."
While they keep racking up the wins to start the year, that isn't the Black Bears' main goal. Really, they're happy with the growth they're showing each time out on the pitch.
"I think we just take everything one game at a time. Our real intention, every game, is to be better than we were last time out," said head coach Scott Atherley. "It's really a growth mindset, and we take a look at each game and extract all the things that we can to make us better."
A lot of their growth this year is coming from the younger players on the roster. The Black Bears boast a blend of experience and young talent, and one third of their points have come from underclassmen.
You're always looking for people to emerge because you never know what a new season brings," Atherley said. "And it's not by accident."
"I know as a freshman coming in, it's very nerve wracking," Vermilya said. "I think the freshmen this year have really put in the effort, and they're showing what they're made of."
Maine's success on the pitch all starts on the defensive end. From the goalkeeper and on, they've allowed just 12 shots on net and just three goals on the season. A lot of that comes from their ball pressure, and that's something that also kick starts the offense.
"We say our press is the most offensive action and idea in the game," Atherley said. "We defend to create attacking chances. So, it really is the appeal of our team. How well we defend ultimately translates to how well we attack."
And even when they do get behind on the scoreboard, they have a belief in each other that's hard to break- which is going to be huge as the meat of their schedule is still in front of them.
"Whether you're down a goal at halftime or up a goal, you don't get points at halftime," Atherley said. "So, our team really believes that it's a 90 minute game, and they're going to fight until the very end."
"I think it's our communication," Vermilya said. "We don't really need to communicate with our words, but we just all know how each other plays, and we have each other's back. We will do anything to have each other's back out there."