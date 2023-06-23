ORONO - For the second year in a row, high school football programs from around the state spent most of the week at the University of Maine for the Black Bears youth football camp.
Head Coach Jordan Stevens says that the kids got the chance to become a Maine football player for 72 hours, and local coaches say its a great chance for team bonding and to get some competitive reps in in June.
Teams from Westbrook, Bangor, Foxcroft Academy, Brewer, John Bapst and more took to Alfond Stadium for three days to learn from the state's only Division I players and coaches. For the Maine football athletes, they love that they can use camp to give back to kids whose position they were once in.
"It's awesome, man. I remember being in these kids' shoes, looking at UMaine football players- it's the only Division I school in the state- so looking up to them, they're the best football players in the state," said Bucksport football alum and Maine sophomore offensive lineman David Gross. "So just getting to pass on knowledge, wisdom and talk to these guys, hang out with these guys, it's really been great."
"When I was a younger kid, I always looked up to the older kids in my area, whether it was college or when I was younger and they were in high school," said senior quarterback Derek Robertson. "I always looked up to them, and wanted to learn as much as I could. So, now that I'm in position to do that, I want to do the same."
Gross as well as several of his teammates and his head coach were all young football players from Maine at one point- and being able to get the Black Bears out into the community is something that means a lot to them, and something that is great for football in Maine as a whole.
"With the coaching staff that's came in, now we realize the importance of giving back to the community, that Maine football has to have a voice in the community," said Gross, whose younger brother, Jaxon, is also joining the team this year. "That's what we stand for, so coming out here and working with these local schools means a lot to us. It means a lot to us to give back, to be fortunate enough to give back and pass on knowledge. We're just trying to do whatever we can to help the community in the state of Maine."