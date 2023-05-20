ORONO - This weekend, Maine baseball played their last games of the season at Mahaney Diamond, saying goodbye to a very significant senior class in doing so.

On Friday, Maine honored six seniors prior to their game against Bryant, not counting graduate students who had their senior ceremonies a year ago. On Saturday, a chunk of the Black Bears suited up for their last home game of their career.

When a lot of these guys came to Orono, Maine baseball wasn't the two time America East regular season champ that it is today- and that transition doesn't happen overnight. Head coach Nick Derba describes this group and the seniors that came before them as the building blocks to Maine's success.

"The guys that we have now, these guys are building blocks to this program and we are having this success because of them," Derba said. "That's the reality of it, you need the horse to run the race and these guys brought more than just talent. They brought a mean streak, a pride in the program, and I think it's here to stay."

Building the culture that Derba and the Black Bears strive for isn't simple- and it takes character over talent, including the staff. Off the diamond, Derba says the character of this group is a great reason for why they are so successful in between the chalk.

"Their expectation was about winning, but it was not just about winning baseball games, it was about doing everything right," Derba said. "Being really good representatives and students of the baseball program, and being parts of the University fo Maine, and that's what we're talking about- people who have this incredible pride for who they are and what they do."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

