ORONO - This weekend, Maine baseball played their last games of the season at Mahaney Diamond, saying goodbye to a very significant senior class in doing so.
On Friday, Maine honored six seniors prior to their game against Bryant, not counting graduate students who had their senior ceremonies a year ago. On Saturday, a chunk of the Black Bears suited up for their last home game of their career.
When a lot of these guys came to Orono, Maine baseball wasn't the two time America East regular season champ that it is today- and that transition doesn't happen overnight. Head coach Nick Derba describes this group and the seniors that came before them as the building blocks to Maine's success.
"The guys that we have now, these guys are building blocks to this program and we are having this success because of them," Derba said. "That's the reality of it, you need the horse to run the race and these guys brought more than just talent. They brought a mean streak, a pride in the program, and I think it's here to stay."
Building the culture that Derba and the Black Bears strive for isn't simple- and it takes character over talent, including the staff. Off the diamond, Derba says the character of this group is a great reason for why they are so successful in between the chalk.
"Their expectation was about winning, but it was not just about winning baseball games, it was about doing everything right," Derba said. "Being really good representatives and students of the baseball program, and being parts of the University fo Maine, and that's what we're talking about- people who have this incredible pride for who they are and what they do."