ORONO - Maine field hockey dropped their match against No. 3 Northwestern on Friday afternoon by a score of 3-0.
The win was Northwestern head coach Tracey Fuchs' 200th career victory.
The Wildcats came into Orono as the defending national runners up in 2022 and the national champs in 2021- one of the best teams to take the field on Maine's new turf.
Fifth-year goalie Mallory Drayer saved 23 of the 26 shots she faced. Maine and Northwestern were tied 0-0 after one, before Ilse Tromp scored the first of the game in the 25th minute.
Lane Herbert made it a 2-0 lead for the Wildcats in the 39th minute, and Olivia Bent-Cole scored with just under two minutes remaining for the 3-0 lead.
Maine is back in action on Sunday, hosting another nationally ranked opponent when they take on No. 20 UMass at 1 p.m.