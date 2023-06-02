CORAL GABLES - Maine baseball fell in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament to No. 9 Miami on Friday night.
The Black Bears fell behind 7-0 early after Miami's offense started the game hot. They added their lone run of the ballgame in the fourth when Quinn McDaniel scored after a leadoff double.
Noah Lewis kept the Miami bats quiet for most of his relief outing, allowing just two runs on a home-run in the 7th inning. He relieved Colin Fitzgerald after 1.1 innings.
Maine faces elimination on Saturday at noon going up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.