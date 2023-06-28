ORONO - Wednesday marks 52 days until the University of Maine's field hockey program plays their first game on their brand new facility, and there are just a few more steps left before the turf is game ready.
"The field is looking good, we had a meeting on Monday where we had a walk through. We were able to basically go all the way around the field, and talk about everything," said head coach Josette Babineau, who has led her team to two regular season titles and an America East championship over the past two seasons. "It's just so exciting because there is much more in place right now- the fencing, the stands, the press box. It will be very exciting for our players when they arrive to see the completed project."
While the rain this month probably kept most of us indoors, it hasn't stopped the contractors in Orono, either.
"The rain has impacted it a little bit this week, they're still here and it's going to get done but I think they've been working around the rain to finish the e-layer," Babineau said. "Then, in the next couple of weeks, the turf will be down, so that will be really exciting."
Once the final buzzer rang for the Black Bears in 2022, construction began on the complex- and the new stadium marks the most significant investment in Maine field hockey since its inception- but don't take my word for it.
"This is, like, the most significant investment for our program- to have a new field, but an actual facility, completed facility, and the impact that it's going to have- this is significant, to have your own stadium," Babineau said.
And- with the field being constructed right in front of her eyes, Babineau finds it hard to stay away sometimes.
"We've been out there a lot, probably they're tired of seeing us out there, we sneak on sometimes," she laughed. "It's been really exciting to see the progress; to see them there in the wintertime, and to see them there on the weekends, the hours have been crazy and their commitment to getting the project done in time has just been great to see."