BINGHAMTON - Maine baseball's offense rallied late for a 10-7 victory over UMass Lowell in their first game of the America East Tournament.
No. 1 Maine trailed early. Starting pitcher Colin Fitzgerald threw 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs, but the offense responded well. Home runs from Quinn McDaniel and Nick White in the third inning gave the Black Bears a 4-3 lead.
The No. 5 Riverhawks would take a 5-4 lead in the fourth, knocking in two runs in the frame, before Maine would take the lead for good in the fifth on their third homer of the day, a two-run shot from Matt McElwain.
They would push their lead to 9-5 in the 6th inning, and after a two-run homer from Lowell in the 7th, Maine added an insurance run in the 8th to make it 10-7. They play the winner of No. 2 UMBC and No. 3 Binghamton at 1 p.m. on Friday.