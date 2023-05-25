BINGHAMTON - Maine baseball's offense rallied late for a 10-7 victory over UMass Lowell in their first game of the America East Tournament.

No. 1 Maine trailed early. Starting pitcher Colin Fitzgerald threw 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs, but the offense responded well. Home runs from Quinn McDaniel and Nick White in the third inning gave the Black Bears a 4-3 lead.

The No. 5 Riverhawks would take a 5-4 lead in the fourth, knocking in two runs in the frame, before Maine would take the lead for good in the fifth on their third homer of the day, a two-run shot from Matt McElwain.

They would push their lead to 9-5 in the 6th inning, and after a two-run homer from Lowell in the 7th, Maine added an insurance run in the 8th to make it 10-7. They play the winner of No. 2 UMBC and No. 3 Binghamton at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

