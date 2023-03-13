VEAZIE - On Friday and Saturday night, the high school basketball season unofficially wrapped up with the second annual Big Time Hoops Maine All-Star Weekend.
For the second consecutive winter, Big Time Hoops Maine gathered the states biggest stars across all classes for events similar to the NBA's All-Star Weekend. Friday night, the action kicked off with the Rising Stars game, featuring Maine's best freshmen and sophomores.
Saturday was the main event, featuring a dunk contest, a skills competition and a 3-point contest, capped off by the boys and girls all-star games. For those there, having the collection of talent all in the same building, playing together after a season of competing, was pretty special.
"It's really fun, being around all the teammates and teams we've played throughout the year, and getting to play with them," said Bangor senior guard Emmie Streams.
"It's more basketball for all of us, we're really close friends off the court," said Central junior guard Izzy Allen. "On the court it's a little more competitive, but we love each other either way."
"It's awesome, it all comes down to the kids, we couldn't do it if the kids didn't buy into it," said Big Time Hoops Maine's founder, Tom Bard. "They've been down, and in support of Big Time with whatever we've done over the course of the last couple of years. Just having their buy in, and having them here- you see the talent on display and what we've done, it's awesome."
A collection of Maine's best hoopers wouldn't be complete without a blast from the past, too. Andy Bedard and Nik Caner-Medley both showed up to coach the All-Star game. 2022 Class A state champions Cooper and Ace Flagg were in attendance, as well as South Portland native and Tennessee commit J.P. Estrella, who won the Class AA Gold Ball last year, as well.
"It feels great, being home seeing all my friends and stuff, and being able to entertain people from my community," Cooper said. "Just love putting on a show, and that's what me and J.P. came to do."
"It's great to be back, this is home, born and raised here, so it's always great to be back," Estrella said. "Great to see all the Maine talent, girls and boys, and seeing all the guys come back like me and Coop, Ace, all of them."