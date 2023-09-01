BANGOR - The Bangor Rams defeated the Lawrence Bulldogs 20-6 on Friday night, opening the season off with a victory after 13 unanswered points in the second half.
With just minutes left on the clock in the first half, quarterback Jack Schuck marched the Rams down the field to score with 1:07 left on the clock. A big run from Kyle Johnson brought Bangor to the goal line, and Johnson finished it from close range.
Bangor heads to Windham next week, also 1-0, while Lawrence looks to rebound hosting Falmouth.