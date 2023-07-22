HERMON - Biddeford Little League Baseball defeated Augusta 3-2 in eight innings on Saturday to win their opening game in the Maine state tournament.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Biddeford's Brandon Lyons nailed an RBI single that scored Evan Doyon. Augusta knotted it back up in the top of the fifth with a Justin Veilleux RBI single that brought home Nolan Noyes.
The game would go to extra innings tied up at 1. Augusta would score a run in the top of the eighth, but Biddeford staged a comeback in their half capped off by Lucas Hall forcing a game-ending bases loaded walk that brought home Cam Mondor.