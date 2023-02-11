HOWLAND - The Class B North Wrestling Championships were held at Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday with Belfast taking home the regional title. 

The Lions had three individual champions including Gavynn Young at 113 lbs. 

"It feels amazing," Young says. "Couldn't take anything better [and] couldn't have went out there any better. Hoping to go to states and get that W."

Mattanawcook Academy/Lee were the region's runners-up and also had three individual champions including Owen Harper at 138 lbs.

"I couldn't win last year, so it feels good to do it this year," Harper says.

Dexter had three regional finalists and went on to finish in third place.

Below are the individual Class B North champions for each weight class:

106: Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent/Madawaska)

113: Gavynn Young (Belfast)

120: Hagen Chase (Belfast)

126: Kaden Bonin (Belfast)

132: Jack Desjardins (Fort Kent/Madawaska)

138: Owen Harper (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)

145: Dom Zeller (PCHS)

152: Alex Zeller (PCHS)

160: Isaac Keresey (MCI)

170: Garrett Dunton (Mount View)

182: Isaac Hanier (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)

195: James Dube (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)

220: Joe Bowen (Bucksport)

285: Beau Talbot (PCHS)

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

