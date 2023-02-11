HOWLAND - The Class B North Wrestling Championships were held at Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday with Belfast taking home the regional title.
The Lions had three individual champions including Gavynn Young at 113 lbs.
"It feels amazing," Young says. "Couldn't take anything better [and] couldn't have went out there any better. Hoping to go to states and get that W."
Mattanawcook Academy/Lee were the region's runners-up and also had three individual champions including Owen Harper at 138 lbs.
"I couldn't win last year, so it feels good to do it this year," Harper says.
Dexter had three regional finalists and went on to finish in third place.
Below are the individual Class B North champions for each weight class:
106: Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent/Madawaska)
113: Gavynn Young (Belfast)
120: Hagen Chase (Belfast)
126: Kaden Bonin (Belfast)
132: Jack Desjardins (Fort Kent/Madawaska)
138: Owen Harper (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)
145: Dom Zeller (PCHS)
152: Alex Zeller (PCHS)
160: Isaac Keresey (MCI)
170: Garrett Dunton (Mount View)
182: Isaac Hanier (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)
195: James Dube (Mattanawcook Academy/Lee)
220: Joe Bowen (Bucksport)
285: Beau Talbot (PCHS)