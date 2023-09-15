BELFAST - Belfast football defeated Old Town 14-7 on Friday night to move to 1-2 on the season.

The Lions' two scores came off a first quarter touchdown run by quarterback Elijah Alston and a second quarter fumble recovery in the end zone by Ryker Evans after his teammate Andrew Haas had the ball forced out.

Belfast will next play next Saturday when they visit Winslow. Old Town, now 0-3, will host John Bapst next Friday.

