BREWER - Brewer Witches football will visit the Salem High School (Ma.) Witches for a preseason exhibition game on August 26th.
This battle between the only two high schools in the United States whose mascots are the Witches marks the first time the two teams have played each other. Brewer head coach Scott Flagg says that it started with a call from Salem's athletic director, plus some social media fuel.
"We were approached by [Salem AD] Riley Christie. I think it actually started out last fall when there was a helmet contest on [Twitter] where they were showing unique helmets, and they had a 'Witches vs. Witches' one," Flagg says. "Both [our AD] Dave Utterback and I thought it was a pretty cool idea."
The response from the public on social media and beyond has been nothing but positive thus far. The players on the Brewer side were pumped about it too, and they're already starting game prep.
"They were excited at the prospect of playing a team no one has ever seen before, the concept of traveling, and having to spend the night down there," Flagg explains. "Actually, the very first response I saw from most of the players were getting out their phones, Googling Salem, going to YouTube, and watching clips of them."