BIDDEFORD - Husson Eagles softball took home both legs of their doubleheader against New England on Saturday in their first games in the region this season.

The Eagles won game one 3-1. The star of the game was senior pitcher McKenna Smith who pitched a complete game with three hits, one earned run, and 16 strikeouts. Kenzie Dore, Tatyanna Biamby, and Tori Exel each had an RBI for Husson.

Game two saw the Eagles dominate the Nor'Easters 11-2. Biamby had three RBIs while Dore had two. Olivia McCarty, Kiara McLeod, and Jill Bisson each had one. The winning pitcher was Emily Rerick with four innings pitched, five hits, and one earned run.

The Eagles, 8-10, will next play a doubleheader on the road against Colby on April 2.

Sports Reporter

