ORONO - Maine Black Bears men's ice hockey are looking to close out the final weekend of the regular season strong as they gear up for the Hockey East playoffs.

Right now, Maine is the sixth ranked team in the conference. With just two games to go, they could get as high as four and miss the play-in round altogether.

The Black Bears have now gone seven straight games without a loss. They swept Boston College last weekend, and UMass is coming into town this weekend. The Minutemen are head coach Ben Barr's previous team, and he has nothing but positive things to say about them.

"The last three years I was there was such a great time in my life, not only in hockey," Barr says. "[My wife and I] had our first child there. I have nothing but great memories...I don't get sentimental about a lot of things, but that was phenomenal." 

The Black Bears are honoring a few seniors this weekend who could be playing their last games at the Alfond, and this class has been through a lot from the COVID year, to losing late head coach Red Gendron, to a tough season last year. For captain Jakub Sirota, Maine hockey has impacted him more than just on the ice. 

"It's been tremendous going from a freshman and [becoming] one of the leaders in the following years," Sirota says. "It definitely has been a big part of my life. I definitely grew as a person through it. To be a part of that process is just amazing."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you