ORONO - Maine Black Bears men's ice hockey are looking to close out the final weekend of the regular season strong as they gear up for the Hockey East playoffs.
Right now, Maine is the sixth ranked team in the conference. With just two games to go, they could get as high as four and miss the play-in round altogether.
The Black Bears have now gone seven straight games without a loss. They swept Boston College last weekend, and UMass is coming into town this weekend. The Minutemen are head coach Ben Barr's previous team, and he has nothing but positive things to say about them.
"The last three years I was there was such a great time in my life, not only in hockey," Barr says. "[My wife and I] had our first child there. I have nothing but great memories...I don't get sentimental about a lot of things, but that was phenomenal."
The Black Bears are honoring a few seniors this weekend who could be playing their last games at the Alfond, and this class has been through a lot from the COVID year, to losing late head coach Red Gendron, to a tough season last year. For captain Jakub Sirota, Maine hockey has impacted him more than just on the ice.
"It's been tremendous going from a freshman and [becoming] one of the leaders in the following years," Sirota says. "It definitely has been a big part of my life. I definitely grew as a person through it. To be a part of that process is just amazing."