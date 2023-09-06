ORONO - Bangor's Megan Randall is back home and off to a hot start in her Black Bear career.
"It's exciting to see everything come together so early," says Randall on the first meet.
"Megan is great," says head coach Adam Ward. "We are really excited about her potential."
Over the weekend, Randall placed second overall in the Maine Black Bear Invitational, held at Penobscot Valley Country Club, helping the Black Bears to a second place finish overall, as well. Her efforts led to her being named the America East Female Performer of the Week.
"It was incredible, across the board, there were so many PR's on the team," she says. "Our work over the summer is really paying off."
And that performance did not come as a shock to her new head coach, either.
"Did I think that performance was possible? I definitely did," Ward says. "She's that kind of athlete. She is very determined, hardworking, and kind of just leads by example, just lets her performances do the talking, things like that."
Randall comes to Orono after one season in Lansing with Michigan State. After red-shirting with the Trojans, she decided to make a move, and there was really only one place in mind.
"I wasn't really looking at any other schools, I kind of knew Maine would be a good choice," she says. "And I knew, especially after the first few phone calls with Coach Ward, that this was going to be the place."
"I think that's one of the things, not just with Megan but other recruits in Maine- out goal is to try to retain as much of that talent in state as we can."
For anyone who saw Randall run with the Rams, her outing over the weekend is really nothing new- she dominated the High School running scene during her time with Bangor, helping them to two indoor and two outdoor track and field state titles. Those accolades were something that definitely caught Ward's eye while recruiting Randall.
"It was really nice, especially when I looked at what she had done in high school and thought, 'Wow, there's a lot of talent there,'" he says. "It's really nice to see that coming home.
Now, Randall and the Black Bears are looking ahead to Indiana State next weekend, and both her and her squad are excited for what the future holds.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where we are when conference [play] comes," Randall says. "I'm definitely hoping to be, as a team, very competitive."