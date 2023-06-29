VEAZIE - "As soon as it happened, I was like 'I just broke my ankle,'" said Bangor native Landon Clark.
Clark was having a great sophomore season, his first year playing prep ball at St. Paul's School in New Hampshire, before his injury in February.
"I probably didn't mean it, but in my head that's what happened, and I got the X-Ray and it was broken," Clark said. "For a couple of weeks, when we got into playoffs it was kind of tough t not be able to be there and help out."
As it is with any injury, recovery gave Clark some good days and some bad ones. But, this April, he was back out on the court with a lot of help from his teammates over at St. Paul's.
"Just leaning on them, they got me through [the injury]," Clark said. "Just pushing, knowing the things I want to do this spring and this summer. It was all going to be worth it in the end."
After making a name for himself with his hometown Bangor Rams, Clark is now preparing for his second season of prep ball- and even though it ended early, year one really helped him grow his game.
"It was a different feel, the game is more competitive, more physical because the guys are older," he said. "[I'm] playing with more physicality, and understanding that you're not always the biggest, tallest, fastest guy on the court, and just using what you're good at."
Now, he's back at 100 percent and helping Maine United on the Nike EYBL circuit- and his teammates say despite the injury, Landon is now back to being Landon.
"For him to come and bounce back that quick, and be ready for the first session, that was big for us," said Cooper Flagg. "Towards the end of the second and into the third session, he started to play like Landon again, and in the fourth session he had a bunch of 20-25 point games where he really stepped up."
"Coming into EYBL, he's been playing great. Shooting the ball great, attacking, getting rebounds," Ace Flagg said. "I definitely feel like he's back to 'full Landon.'"
And for Landon- his time home for the summer isn't all hoop, either.
"When we're not here, I'm just hanging out with family, it's good to be back with them," Clark said. "Being away at school for nine months out of the year is sometimes challenging, so [I'm] being with the family, working out, practicing with Maine United and getting ready for July."