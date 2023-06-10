BANGOR - On Saturday at Bangor's Cameron Stadium, the 76th Annual New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships were held, and two local stars took home crowns.
First, at the Girls 400m, Bangor senior Anna Connors won the race with a time of 55.25 for her first and only New England outdoor title. The UConn commit also finished second in the 200m.
In the Girls 3200m, Orono junior Ruth White dominated the field with a personal best time of 10:30.49, nearly 18 seconds ahead of second place. This marks her first New England outdoor title. White also finished fourth in the 1600m.
Below are all of the local athletes who finished in the top five of their events at the meet:
Emma Burr - MCI: #5 in girls 100m hurdles
Miles Burr- MDI: #2 in boys 100m, 200m, 400m
Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy: #4 in boys 1600m
Ruth White - Orono: #1 in girls 3200m, #4 in 1600m
Anna Connors - Bangor: #1 in girls 400m, #2 in 200m
Billy Albertson - Skowhegan: #2 in boys long jump
Corbin Flewelling - Old Town: #2 in boys triple jump, #4 in long jump
Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer: #5 in girls triple jump