BANGOR - It was back-and-forth all morning at Cameron Stadium, but when time expired, the Bangor Rams had taken their second straight victory- a hard-fought, 8-7 win over Hampden Academy.

The Broncos, looking for their third straight win to open the season, struck first on a goal from Evan Veves. However, the Rams would take a 5-2 lead in the second quarter, with two goals from Richie Trott, one from Josh Ryan, and one from Miles Randall.

Hampden would put two in before half to make it a one-point deficit at the break. The two battled it out in the second half, as well, and Bangor would hang on for the 8-7 victory.

The Broncos will look to rebound at Gardiner on Monday, while Bangor hosts the Northern Maine Moose (Houlton/Hodgon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton) on Monday, as well.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

