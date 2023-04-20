BANGOR - It was back-and-forth all morning at Cameron Stadium, but when time expired, the Bangor Rams had taken their second straight victory- a hard-fought, 8-7 win over Hampden Academy.
The Broncos, looking for their third straight win to open the season, struck first on a goal from Evan Veves. However, the Rams would take a 5-2 lead in the second quarter, with two goals from Richie Trott, one from Josh Ryan, and one from Miles Randall.
Hampden would put two in before half to make it a one-point deficit at the break. The two battled it out in the second half, as well, and Bangor would hang on for the 8-7 victory.
The Broncos will look to rebound at Gardiner on Monday, while Bangor hosts the Northern Maine Moose (Houlton/Hodgon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton) on Monday, as well.