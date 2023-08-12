BANGOR - The sports card collecting industry may be at an all-time high. Case in point, 98 vendors packing Elks Lodge #244 for Saturday's bimonthly Bangor Sports Collectibles and Memorabilia Show.
"I've been doing this 25 years and I've never seen anything quite like this," promoter Dan Parks says. "The first shows we did right after the pandemic, we might have had 50 tables or so. 98 tables is our largest since."
But what is behind the sudden surge? For many new and returning collectors, it was their pandemic "thing."
"When we were obeying the stay-at-home orders and sports weren't being played, we turned to cards," collector Lance Boucher says. "You could still order them online and kind of stay involved in sports."
With lockdown also came folks working from home, which has inspired a whole new wave of collectors looking to make some big bucks.
"They see it as a business and now that a lot of people are working from home, it makes it a lot easier and gives them something to do," collector Ty Kerr explains.
And as the interest and business is growing, so are the values of what there is to offer, like Kerr's set of Ted Williams cards seen at Saturday's show.
"My business partner and I own that piece and it's a highly sought after, special set from 1959," he says. "Right now, we're asking for about $2,000, but it's negotiable."
As the adults have gotten into card collecting, their kids are tagging right along. There are a bunch of youngsters both in front and behind the show tables.
"It's interesting to see the kids come around with suitcases of graded cards," Parks says. "Some of them have more in their hands than you make in a month in terms of a wage."
"It's just a good way for kids to learn basic negotiation skills," Boucher's son, Jackson says. "And it's fun because I get to make money too."
So, with the present and future being so invested in collecting, the future of the industry looks pretty bright.
"I would have said six months-to-a year ago that it would have tapered off and slowed down [by now]," Parks reveals. "That hasn't been the case. All things seem to point to the fact that it will be, going forward, sustainable."