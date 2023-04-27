BANGOR - Bangor High School softball is under way and, if you ask them, there's no question that their number one advantage is the leadership by their seven seniors.
"Some of us have been playing since Little League all the way up together," senior outfielder Taylor Coombs says. "It's a very special group."
"Senior night is definitely going to be a process," senior center fielder Ashley Schultz jokes.
But experience is nothing unless you put it to good use. For instance, they have three starting pitchers. A rotation like that is a rarity for high school softball.
"Teams don't really know what pitcher's gonna pitch in the next game," senior catcher Emmie Streams says. "Having three that can cycle in at all times is good."
Plus, their offense is developing quite nicely. In their second game of the year against Lewiston, the Rams put up 14 runs.
"Our bats are really alive right now," Schultz says. "We struggled a little with that in the preseason. but we're expecting to get a lot better at that."
But amongst all the familiar faces, there's a fresh atmosphere in the program with first year head coach and recent Wesleyan grad Sophia Sciarappa.
"She's just coming out of playing college softball so she brings a lot of experience to the table," senior second baseman Cassidy Ireland says.
And with her being one of the younger high school varsity coaches in the area regardless of sport, she has made a strong connection already.
"She's only like six years older than us, so I think she relates to a lot of us in some ways," Coombs says. "It's been good so far."
And with all the memories these seniors have made with each other over the years, the Rams are aiming high for their final one together.
"It's kind of surreal to think about because we all played Little League together," Streams says. "To know that this is our last season, we just want to give it our all and make it as far as we can."
"We all have the final goal of states, or at least making it as far as we can," Schultz says. "That's definitely our motivation."