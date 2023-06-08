BANGOR - On Saturday, Bangor track and field will host the '76th Annual New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track & Field Championship' at Cameron Stadium.
The decision to hold the meet in Bangor came in May, after Thornton Academy could no longer host.
Events will kick off at 10 a.m. with doors opening to participants and spectators at 8:30. After renovations to Cameron Stadium completed in 2021, the track has already hosted a few major events, including last year's Class A state championship.
For the Rams, they're excited not only to show off the new facility to the rest of the region, but also to get one last race in on their home track. As for Bangor's seniors- it just makes life a heck of a lot easier with graduation being planned for Sunday.
"I was really pumped, and the kids were really excited as well," said head coach Alan Mosca. "I'm just really excited for our kids, especially our senior class with graduation the next day, it just makes it really easy for them. Now they can go out and they can compete, and it gives kids a chance to run at Bangor one more time."
"I was so happy, the team was so happy because a lot of us our graduating the next day, so when we heard that it was here we were so happy," said Evelyn Humbert, who will run the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays on Saturday. "We just thought that this would be a really good way to end our season, to have our last meet be at home, so that's really special."
"Usually we have to go down to Central Connecticut or some place like that, so having it right here and having graduation the next day is super convenient and relieving," said sprinter Anna Connors, who will run the 200 meter dash, the 400 meter dash, and the 4x400 meter on Saturday. "It's super fun, I think they'll be surprised at how nice our facilities are up here and I think they'll enjoy it."
Now the Rams won their third straight state title last weekend in Topsham. While every victory is sweet in its own way, especially these last three for Bangor, the girls are certainly proud of how their team came together and battled not only their opponents, but Mother Nature as well. The state meet was held in poor weather conditions, and was delayed in the middle for 2 hours before athletes could begin to compete again.
"States was really difficult because of the weather, and it got postponed in the middle, and not everyone was 100 percent- but we all still really fought," Humbert said. "We had great grit, and everything ended up working out for the best and I think it was really special to see everybody's determination."
"Rain was definitely an obstacle that we haven't faced before in a state meet, so that was interesting," Connors said. "But it was also pretty fun. It was a good experience for the team, and I think we all used each other to help us get through it."