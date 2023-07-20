BANGOR - Bangor Little League Baseball's 11-12 All-Stars are District Three champions once again, and are looking for back-to-back state titles plus a trip to the New England regional in Bristol, CT.
"It's great to be back for another opportunity to try and get back to where we were last year," pitcher/infielder Max Kenney says.
"It's special," head coach Jason Harvey says. "It seems like a tradition here in Bangor. It's an honor to win the district [and] to be able to compete in the state tournament."
The All-Stars took down Hermon in two must-win games last week. With their decisive 12-2 win showing everything the team is made of, starting with the bats.
"[We're] taking a lot of pitches, swinging at good pitches, and not being early or late," pitcher/infielder Max Prill says.
"It's just having faith in ourselves, having fun, relaxing in the box, and knowing we can hit the ball and hit it hard somewhere," catcher Mason Bond says.
Pitching has been stellar too. The All-Stars roll out two starters and boast a loaded bullpen. They may not light up the scoreboard with Ks, but they just get the job done.
"No one's actually really hit us hard," pitcher/infielder Patrick Guite explains. "I feel like we've been doing a good job throwing strikes."
"We don't have the power guys that are going to come in and strikeout 15-20 guys," Harvey says. "They pitch to contact. Defensively, we've been great behind them. We're starting to make plays and, when we do, we're pretty tough to beat."
With all of that, these players are pretty confident that they can bring home state again next week. For the players returning from last year, it's a second chance at a once in a lifetime opportunity at Regional.
"It would be great," Kenney says. "It was so fun last year being around the kids from different states. It was a really, really cool experience."
"Playing, having fun, hanging out in the dorms, and just watching and playing more baseball. It's what everyone enjoys," Bond adds.
"It did give us a lot of recognition and it was still a lot more baseball," Guite says.
And for those looking for their first trip down to Bristol, plus a chance to be on ESPN, they can't bear the excitement.
"It would be awesome," Prill says. "I would love to experience that. It would just be the best thing I've ever felt in my life, honestly."