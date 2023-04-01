BANGOR - On Saturday, G-Force Entertainment at the Bangor Mall hosted the Maine State Arm Wrestling Championships.
Hundreds competed and hundreds more gathered as men's, women's, senior, and teen champions were crowned across several weight classes and skill levels with each overall winner receiving $1,000.
It was the first state championship event to be held in Maine in several years, and for a sport that was once much bigger in the Pine Tree State, the turnout was endearing to longtime enthusiasts and competitors.
"It [used to be] bigger than it is now, but now it's non-existant," 40-year arm wrestling veteran and referee Badger Drewes says. "[With that said], the tournament has been a huge success. We registered 150 pullers last night and there's at least that today. That's big, old school big."
And if you're looking to possibly become a "puller," or just get a one up on your buddies, Alex Tardiff of the local arm wrestling team the Twin City Pullers has some tips.
"A lot of it is just static strength," Tardiff explains. "Being able to keep your arm tight to your body and being able to bend your wrist to control the other person's hand. You're trying to bend the other person's hand open. It's a real hand-to-hand battle."