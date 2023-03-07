BANGOR - On Wednesday, Bangor hockey will play in the Class A semifinals round against No. 2 Thornton Academy at the Cross Insurance Arena, just two wins away from making program history.
The Rams finishes sixth in Class A this season, and on Friday pulled off a big quarterfinals upset against No. 3 Edward Little- a team that's had their number these past few seasons.
Last year, Bangor was one of the top teams in Class A, but after graduating a very talented senior class they've gone through a bit of a learning curve this winter. However, they were able to finish the season strong and they're playing some of their best hockey when it matters the most.
"We all wanted to win, everyone does, but I feel like something clicked where everyone wanted it more," said defenseman and senior captain Josh Ryan. "We started putting shots on net, we started seeing goals go in, and that definitely helped [too]."
"We really had to figure out a way to step up," said center and senior captain Michael McLean. "My line, we've been able to score, but our other line, they've really stepped up and been able to produce a lot of points in our last five or six games, which is really good and we really needed that."
If Bangor wins on Wednesday, not only will they avenge a regular season loss to the Trojans, but they'll punch their ticket to the state title game at the Cross Arena on Saturday. The Rams have never won a state championship in program history- but right now, they're just focused on Wednesday, hoping that hard work pays off.
"It's going to take us being really hard on the puck to generate some offense and score tomorrow," McLean said. "We're all pretty positive, just working hard and hopefully good things will come."