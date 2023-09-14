BANGOR - Bangor girls soccer is 4-0 this year, and the team is the most confident they have been in years.
"I think people are going to underestimate us this year, but this is the best the team has been in the four years I've been on varsity," senior midfielder Olivia Scott says.
"I think our intensity is just there this year," senior defender/midfielder Amelia Quinn adds. "We definitely have the mindset to make it all the way."
The Rams have scored a staggering 19 goals this year, nearly five goals per game. Unlike most teams, though, it's not just one superstar carrying the load.
"It's about passing and creating a good opportunity, so I think that's giving us a lot of success in the offensive third," Scott says.
On the other end, the Rams have allowed just two goals, made even more impressive by their line being made up of mostly underclassmen.
"We've been doing a good job in practice just working on strengthening our back line, working together to really compact, and get the ball out when we need to," Quinn explains.
Their starting goalie Eva Coombs is not too shabby either.
"She's really been working on her punts and working with us as well," Quinn says. "We feel confident being able to pass back to her, too, which is a big part of the game."
The man at the helm is a first-year head coach with no prior high school soccer coaching experience: Bangor head girls basketball coach Jay Kemble.
"He brought a very positive attitude to the team," Scott says. "He's amazing and he just brings a fun energy. Everyone wants to do well for him."
To everyone who doubts him, Kemble wants you to know that having the highest IQ about the sport you're coaching is not all that makes a good coach.
"Coaching is coaching," Kemble says. "Trying to understand kids, work with kids, and motivate them is really the important thing.
The Rams have not won a regional title since 2015, and this team is dead set on that goal and even more. To reach it, though, Kemble says it's less about their talent and more about togetherness.
"When the big picture is done, the kids have learned to grow together and to work together," Kemble explains. "If anything, that is going to be the thing that gets us over that hump."