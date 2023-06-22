BANGOR - The Bangor girls 4x100 relay team took a trip to the University of Oregon last weekend for Nike Outdoor Nationals, and they left with a first place finish in the Emerging Elite category. The Rams are national champions.
"I don't think it's completely sunk in that we're national champions," sophomore Maddy Thai says.
"I was so proud of my team when it happened and I'm just so excited that we had the opportunity to do this," senior Anna Connors says.
"I was just hoping for top six so that we could medal," freshman Sophia Chase admits.
"Once we won our heat, I was like, 'maybe we have a chance at this,'" senior Samantha Erb says. "And then...I don't know. It's just amazing."
The race was in doubt in its final leg. Trailing by a wide margin, the UConn commit Connors had to pull out all the stops to bring home gold.
"When I got her the baton, I looked up at the jumbotron and I was a little wary about it," Thai explains. "But then I remembered it's Anna Connors."
"I was going to try my hardest to catch her," Connors says. "I definitely had the mindset of just going out there and doing my best because it's my last year."
But the Rams' successes weren't just at the 4x1. They came in 2nd in their 4x200 and Connors placed 8th in the 400 meters.
"It's amazing just having everyone go there and place," Erb says. "It's great for Bangor."
Plus, that list includes a bunch of underclassmen like Thai and Chase. That gives the Rams a huge boost of optimism heading into next year.
"It shows how strong Bangor can be," Chase says. "I think we'll have a lot more people to come up and build."
"Two rising seniors that were on the 4x2, they're coming back," Thai points out. "I think we'll be really good contenders for Indoor Nationals."
But for Connors and Erb, whose times with Bangor have come to an end, there is no better way to go out even with all the emotion that comes with it.
"I'm so glad I got to do it with this team because they're just amazing," Connors says. "Having that be my last race ever here is just great."
"I'm so glad that we could go down there and do it together and end that way," Erb says through tears. "Being national champs is amazing. It's crazy. It's hard to believe."