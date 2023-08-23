BANGOR - Bangor football is ready to turn some heads this fall.
"Everybody seems pretty happy, I'm excited. I'm ready to go play football," senior quarterback Jack Schuck says.
"We're all pumped, we're ready to go," says sophomore guard and linebacker Zac Cota.
After a great season in 2021, winning seven regular season games, the Rams hit the reset button- rolling out a lineup of mostly underclassmen last year. And that experience is paying off.
"Playing a lot of freshman like we did last year in a lot of different positions, they just grew," says head coach David Morris. "You take that and they learn from it. We're hoping they take that experience and utilize it."
"Growing every week last year, we slowly built this trust," said senior lineman Isaac Osborne. "We're pretty excited for this upcoming season because we really trust each other."
With a lineup getting their first kicks at varsity football, the Rams record reflected some of that inexperience. But, they're not rushing to burn those tapes at all, because it is that experience that's driving them heading into September.
"I don't want them to forget about it, because I think everything you go through and experience is important," Morris said. "But, obviously it's a new year. We have a lot of energy, we have great anticipation for what's going to happen this season, and we're working hard."
"I know for a fact since we have the same lineup, sticking with the same guys, I can see us moving forward and carrying that momentum through the season," said senior wide receiver and safety Xavier Pike.
Pike, Schuck, Osborne, and Cota are the Rams' captains this season, with a lot of them getting their first every-day varsity time last year.
"I learned how to fail, and I learned how to succeed," Schuck said of his first year under center. "But really, it just taught me how to grow as a person. Not everything is going to be rainbows and sunny, [you're] going to have rainy days and clouds, and that really showed last season, and that prepared me for the role I have this season."
If you watched Bangor last fall, what you saw each Friday was a team that was getting a bit better with each passing week- and that momentum has carried and followed them into the weight room this winter and the practice field this summer.
"Everybody went to lifts, and everybody tried, and nobody gave up," Schuck said. "Especially in the offseason where nobody wants to be there- everybody is still there working hard and no one's giving up. It's awesome."
"Even though we were freshman, we really came into our own towards the end of the season," Cota said. "And I think we picked up where we left off from last year."
"We always stayed really tight as a group," Osborne said. "And that translated into the offseason. We're all showing up to lifts, and always hanging out."