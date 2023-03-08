PORTLAND - Bangor boys hockey tied the game after falling behind 2-0, but eventually dropped their semifinals matchup to Thornton Academy 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Jacob Marcotte got the scoring started for the Trojans, putting them up 1-0 early in the game. They would lead 2-0 after one.
In the second, Marc-Andre Perron would put the Rams on the board, making it a 2-1 game before Miles Randall tied the game at two goals apiece. That would be the only offense for Bangor in the game.
The Trojans would take a 3-2 lead at the end of the second from an Evan Beaudette goal, and that would be the final score. Thornton Academy advances to the Class A championship on Saturday.