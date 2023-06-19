BANGOR - Tuesday is state championship day for high school baseball and softball in Maine, and the Bangor Christian Patriots are looking for their first baseball title since 2014.
The Patriots defeated No. 1 Katahdin in the Class D North championship game, capping off an impressive year against northern competition. Their only blemish comes to Searsport from Class D South in the final regular season game.
On Tuesday, No. 2 Bangor Christian will be taking on the reigning champions from St. Dominic's at Mansfield Stadium at 6:30 p.m., and they know they need to bring their best if they want to take home the hardware.
"Obviously they're a good team, state champs last year, so if we just don't overthink it, come and play our game I think we'll be alright," said Patriots' senior pitcher Jason Libby. "At the end of the day, it is another game, but it's also the state championship. So it's that in the back of your head, so we just have to come ready to play."
"They're a great team, reigning champs, so it's going to take a lot," said senior catcher Micah Robert. "But, we've just got to play our game like every other game, hit'em hard, and don't stop hitting'em."
"We tell ourselves it's just another game, but it's really important to us, we all want it really bad. So we're going to do our best and leave it all out on the field," said senior infielder Ryan Libby. "We're really excited, we've got to play our game, just do what we do and that's all we can control."
Now the Patriots as a program aren't new to this territory- from 2012-2014 they won three straight state championships. So, for the past four-plus years, the six Bangor Christian seniors on this squad have walked by those Gold Gloves in the trophy case, and it would mean the world to them to add another one to the shelf.
"That would be amazing, it's a dream come true, from a young age you dream about playing at Mansfield, state championship," Jason said. "That would be great, as a team and as a school, it would just mean so much."
"It's been a while, and I've always wanted to win a state championship, never done that in any sport so that would be really cool," Ryan said.
"It's been a long streak, losing in regionals and states and stuff like that, so it would be cool to finally end it and get another streak going," Robert said.