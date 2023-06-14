BANGOR - Bangor Christian baseball beat No. 1 Katahdin 12-1 on Wednesday to capture the Class D North championship and head back to the state game for their first time since 2017.

The Patriots struck first in the top of the first inning after Jason Libby scored on a passed ball. They would add to it in the third, with Libby doubling home Jon Benjamin and advancing to third on an error.

No. 2 Bangor Christian would add six runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Cougars. Libby would strike out a total of 14 batters in the win.

The Patriots will take on St. Dom's in the Class D state championship game, Saturday at Mansfield Stadium.

