BANGOR - Bangor Christian Patriots baseball defeated Shead 11-0 in five innings on Saturday to move to 4-0 on the season.
The Patriots' bats were hot early, leading 9-0 after two innings. They would plate two more runs in the third inning off of a Cole Payne RBI double that scored Gabe Gahagen and a wild pitch that brought home Payne.
Payne would then strike out two consecutive Shead batters in the top of the fourth with bases loaded to preserve the shutout.
The Patriots will look to continue their unbeaten streak at Stearns on Monday at 4:30. The Tigers, 0-4, will host Woodland on Monday at 4.