BANGOR - After their best season in program history, Bangor boys lacrosse is tooled with a combination of skill and experience and ready to build on the foundation they planted a year ago.
The Rams finished the regular season with five straight wins last year, and ended up hosting their first home playoff game ever- and grabbing their first postseason victory in history, too.
The returning players say a lot of their success in June came from the hard work they put in back in March, and it's going to take every ounce of that hard work and then some to get back to that level in 2023.
"We're going to try to duplicate everything we did last year. What we lived off of last year was hard work and perseverance, so I think if we try to replicate that, even with a group of young guys, we can do anything we want," said senior defenseman Brady Sargent. "We just need to come out here, and do our thing. A lot of people are looking down on Bangor this year, so I'm really trying to prove people wrong."
"[The key is] the bond we create during the season, I think that starts early on with leadership and accountability, a lot of those major pointers," said junior attack and midfielder Richard Trott. "We can only get better as the season goes on."
The Rams have lost a few pieces from last year's semifinals run, but with such a fast growing sport like lacrosse, they are retooled with a skilled group of underclassmen who are ready to make an impact. Making sure those younger guys are ready when their time comes is a big focus of the Rams' leaders in 2023.
"[We're] just making sure we can count on them to be out here and get better every day," said Sargent. "We have to hand the reins off to them at some point, so just making sure that they're prepared to receive that."
"When I came into the program, we had a lot of strong seniors- so I think it's [going to take] a lot of mentoring," Trott said. "A lot of the young guys are coming in with a lot of skill, they just need the experience. I think once we get a few games down, a few practices down, those younger guys will build up from there."