BANGOR - Bangor football took a 42-0 victory over Skowhegan, improving to 2-1 on the year while handing the Riverhawks their third straight loss.

The Rams held a 35-0 lead at the half, and both defenses would pitch a shutout in the third quarter. In the fourth, Jack Schuck found Daemon Maskala in the endzone for a touchdown to make it 42-0.

Bangor heads to Lewiston, looking for their third win on the year next Friday, while Skowhegan hosts Mt. Blue.

