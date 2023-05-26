BANGOR - Bangor baseball defeated Mt. Blue at Mansfield Stadium on Friday night after being down with three innings to go.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Rams' Jack Schuck hit an RBI double and Kyle Johnson hit an RBI single to give Bangor the 3-2 lead which they would hold onto the rest of the way.
The Rams are now 7-7 and will face Brewer on Tuesday at 7 in their final regular season game. Mt. Blue, also 7-7, will visit Messalonskee for their final regular season game on Wednesday at 4:15.