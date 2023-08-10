SHELBY, N.C. - The Trenton Acadians dropped their first game of pool play in the American Legion World Series on Thursday.
The Acadians lost to the defending world champions from Troy, Ala. 13-3. The game was scoreless through 3, before a 2-run home run from Troy put them up 2-0. Trenton would trail by 10 before a sacrifice fly from Joey Wellman-Clouse put them on the board. A Hunter Curtis homer in the same inning would make it 3-1.
Trenton continues pool play on Friday, playing Cheyenne, Wyo. at 4 p.m.