ELLSWORTH - For just the third time ever, the Maine American Legion baseball champions are heading to the World Series, after the Trenton Acadians brought home a regional title over the weekend.
"This is an experience of a lifetime- a once in a lifetime opportunity," said head coach Brad Smith. "I wish you could do this every year, but it doesn't happen like that usually."
"[It's] a summer I'll definitely never forget," said first baseman Dawson Curtis.
On Tuesday morning, the Acadians hopped on a bus to Boston, and then flew out of Logan International Airport to head to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
"The coolest part is going to be just walking out on the field for the first time in front of everybody," said outfielder Miles Palmer.
"I just think it's crazy, honestly," Curtis said. "It's just a great feeling to be one of the only teams from Maine to ever do this."
"I think it's huge for our community, mostly," Smith said. "There's nothing better than coming back home, and seeing the outreach from the community and all the support that we've gotten. It's just great."
The Acadians took a 6-1 victory over Nashua, New Hampshire in the championship game- defying everyone's expectations, including maybe their own.
"That really surprised us- we walked into regionals thinking, 'We might win one,'" Curtis said.
"The first day we got there, we actually rode to the field with New Hampshire," Smith said. "We were talking with them, and they were like, 'Looks like this might be the battle for last place.' Turns out, we were both in the championship."
"Then, we go and we win our first game. We're like, 'Oh, maybe we've got something brewing,'" Palmer said. "Then we win the next two, and we're like, 'We've got a bid for the championship.'"
Now, they're just one of eight legion teams in the country still playing ball- and they take on Troy, Alabama on Thursday evening.
"It's kind of insane to think about," Palmer said. "Playing on the national stage, on TV and stuff is just cool."
"We're going down to compete," Smith said. "Wherever that takes us is where it takes us, but we're going down to compete."
"We've kind of realized that this is probably the only time we'll be here, so we're going to take this seriously," Curtis said.
And, with the boys coming from different schools and grades, it's their ability to come together as one unit that has brought them a summer of memories.
"It's a tight-knit group, they love each other. There's a lot of laughs," Smith said. "They get on each other too, but that's what a good team does. Whatever they say to each other, it always comes back to love in the end, and it's awesome to see."