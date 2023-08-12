STATEWIDE - The high school soccer season is approaching, and the MPA is starting a first-of-its-kind program in the country for teams struggling with numbers: 8-person soccer.
23 high schools will have 8-person soccer teams for boys and/or girls in 2023. Some had to take part in the initiative to stay afloat, but others like Dexter boys soccer had the choice. Head coach Andrew Bermudez says that while he normally has enough to field 11 players every game, that could easily change, and his team's compete level would diminish in the case that players were out.
"We might start off with like 16 or 17 on the roster, [but] by the time we have injuries and ineligibility, [it changes]," Bermudez says. "Last year, there were three games I could think of that I didn't even know if we were going to be able to field 11 plays. Then, [if you field just 11], you're asking them to play two 40 minute halves with no substitutes. We have no chance of being competitive. Not many athletes like being a part of a program you know is probably going to lose."
To up that compete level, each 8-person game will have two 30 minute halves and the field will remain the same size, making the prospect of joining on even more intriguing. The younger, smaller players will have more of an advantage and the experienced ones can carry their load.
"Technically, you can take three [underclassmen] off the field, which then would give you more upperclassmen," Bermudez points out. "Also, because it's still a full field, you're going to have a lot more space which would give some of the [underclassmen] who are fast but don't have the body weight yet a shot to stack up against upperclassmen. I just want to be more competitive and give them a chance."