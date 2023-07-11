DOVER-FOXCROFT - 91 of Maine's top senior football players will get one last high school hurrah on Saturday in the 33rd Annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.
"It's a great accomplishment and I just can't wait to play," East wide receiver/Foxcroft Academy grad Caden Crocker says.
"There's a lot of other kids that would do anything to have a spot like this," East linebacker/Skowhegan grad Hunter McEwan says. "I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."
But before the East and West suit up, they have 15 practices this week at Foxcroft Academy. Plus, they're dorming with one another on campus. Welcome to the college life!
"You learn to live with others real fast," East assistant/John Bapst head coach Dan O'Connell explains. "Sharing bathrooms, sharing a room, taking care of your things, being on a schedule. The kids work really hard at that and they do a good job."
And just like college, their roommates for the most part are people they've never met before, but that hasn't hindered the chemistry on or off the field.
"I just met these guys two days ago and I feel like I'm already very close with almost all of them," East offensive lineman/Hermon grad Jaykob Dow says.
"First practice, we all acted like we knew each other," Crocker adds. "We got along, no fights, and we've just been having a great time."
But beyond the honor of being named among Maine's elite is the honor of benefiting Shriners' Hospitals for Children. Since 1990, the game has raised nearly $750,000.
"Being a part of a Shriners' Hospitals for Children event, raising money for those kids, and the way [the players] go about supporting them is amazing," O'Connell says.
"We're all doing it for the kids," Dow says. "Knowing how much money we raised, it's really good."
While many players will move on to college ball in the fall, others won't, and this game will be their last time on the gridiron. To say the least, it's an emotional time.
"I'm going to try to make the most of it, obviously, but it's very bittersweet to think about [and] sad to think about," McEwan says.