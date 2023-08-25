HERMON - On Sunday, Hermon Meadow Golf Club is hosting the 14th Annual Tracy's Scramble, a charity golf event originally started by Tracy Gran to help a friend in need.
"My former boss' son had to have a major operation and he needed to go to the Shriners Hospital," Gran explains. "We just came up with an idea to raise some money."
What started as a tournament with just 54 golfers at a nine-hole course in Winterport has blossomed into an 18-hole tournament with nearly 150 golfers and multiple charities every year.
"I have a lot of local supporters, but I also have a lot of people flying in for this event," Gran says.
People like former MLB All-Star and Gran's former Hampden Academy baseball teammate, Mike Bordick.
"I think the whole community up here cares about giving back and helping. That's what it's really all about," Bordick says. "It just continues to grow and get a lot better. He has a great community here that supports."
"I enjoy him coming," Gran says. "Most of all, the people around here love seeing him here, and he enjoys it."
The scramble supports causes such as the Bangor Humane Society, local Unified sports, and Bordick's League of Dreams organization which gives special needs children the chance to play sports.
"I think I've come to find, as I've gotten older, the ability to give back to the community. I've decided to help kids with special needs," Bordick explains. "It's awesome to see the looks on the kids' faces."
Bordick Park, Hampden Academy's baseball field named for the former Bronco, will also receive money.
"It's just so heartwarming for me," Bordick says. "I love how [Tracy] supports that program there because that program helped us."
Funds from those registering will benefit the causes as well as the auctioning off of many pieces of sports memorabilia.
"I'm good friends with [former NASCAR driver] Ricky Craven. He brought some stuff and signed it, Mike brought some stuff," Gran lists. "I have anything from Bruins, to Red Sox, to Patriots [too]."
But as much as supporting the community means to folks like Bordick and Gran, bringing the community they love together means just as much.
"It was incredible to grow up here and have the life experiences we had back then," Bordick says. "The bottom line is community being together makes everybody stronger."
"I enjoy it," Gran adds. "It's a lot of work, but it's a great day."